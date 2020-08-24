Dominik Mysterio makes memorable in-ring debut against Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Tonight at SummerSlam 2020, Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. Although Rollins was the one who picked the win, Dominik was fairly impression inside the ring.

This match saw every expected aspect of the street fight being involved, including chairs, tables, kendo sticks, and handcuffs. One of the spots in the match even forced Dominik Mysterio's mother, Angie Mysterio, to come out.

The match was well-balanced between both the Superstars. Dominik had asked Rey Mysterio not to interfere and that helped in establishing the debuting star as a credible challenger to Seth Rollins. It remains to be seen what WWE will do next with all the Superstars involved in this long-running, intensely personal feud.

Dominik Mysterio vs Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020: As it happened

The match started with Seth Rollins quickly taking control of the match. Dominik held his block and used pace to counter the dominance of Monday Night Messiah. Soon, Rollins asked Murphy to hand him a kendo stick, but Dominik quickly took that away and even chased Rollins around the ring.

Soon, Seth Rollins once again gained the upper hand and continued to taunt Rey Mysterio who was on the ringside. He hoped that Rey would cause interference in the match, but Dominik Mysterio made sure to waive off his father. He wanted to do it all by himself.

Seth Rollins then brought in a chair, but Dominik Mysterio turned things around for himself by using the same chair as a weapon. Dominik got his hands back on the kendo stick and unleashed hell on Rollins.

Seth Rollins then set up a table and wanted to use it in order to get the control over the match once again. However, Dominik Mysterio was quick used a Russian Leg Sweep to counter and put Rollins through the table instead. He then hit Rollins with a frog splash for a near fall.

Rollins, who has been struggling until now, got his hands in the kendo stick again and brutalized Dominik Mysterio once again to give us flashbacks from the last time this unfolded on RAW. THE Monday Night Messiah proceeded to involve a handcuff. This forced Angie Mysterio to come out, and Dominik tried to score a quick pin when Rollins was distracted by the same. At this point, Murphy tried to get involved and hurt Dominik's eye by pressing it against the steel steps. This prompted Rey Mysterio to interfere and attack Murphy.

Soon after that, Rollins handcuffed Rey Mysterio and proceeded to walk towards Angie Mysterio. At this point, Dominik attacked Rollins and regained his momentum. He delivered a well-executed 619 and wanted to follow it up with a frog splash. However, Rollins got his knees up. Dominik tried to get closer to his father, but Seth Rollins hut him with a Curb Stomp and sealed his victory.

Dominik Mysterio's first match in WWE proved that there's so much more to him than just his family name. He was offensive when required and managed to outsmart Seth Rollins on a number of occasions. Despite his loss, Dominik Mysterio made a promising debut on SummerSlam tonight, and the fans will keep a close eye on him going forward.