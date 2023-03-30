Dominik Mysterio makes prediction for a major championship match at WrestleMania 39

Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio recently shared his thoughts on who will walk out of WrestleMania 39 as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Rhea Ripley is set to have a match with Charlotte Flair for the coveted title at the show this weekend.

The Eradicator won the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match and picked The Queen as her opponent for the Grandest Stage of Them All. She has never defeated the latter in a match for a singles title before, and she'll be looking to finally do so when they clash at the upcoming wrestling extravaganza.

During a recent interview with Firstpost, Dominik Mysterio stated that WrestleMania is going to be special this year because Rhea Ripley is going to come out of the event as the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

“I think this WrestleMania is going to be just as special, if not more special, because I know for a fact that Rhea Ripley will be walking out as the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Because she’s untouchable right now. So I think she’ll come out champion, and whatever the Judgment Day has in plan for WrestleMania, I think we’re all going to come out victorious coz why not, we’re the Judgment Day and we’re the best,” said Dominik.

Dominik Mysterio says he enjoys impersonating Eddie Guerrero in WWE

The late great Eddie Guerrero was involved in a memorable feud with Rey Mysterio that involved a young Dominik. He won custody of the kid when he defeated The Master of the 619 in a Ladder Match.

During the same interview with Firstpost, Dominik Mysterio said he enjoys impersonating the WWE legend because it makes fans angry, and he referred to the latter as his dad.

“Being able to tap into a little bit of Eddie Guerrero, and I understand I’m in no way shape or form hold any flowers to what he’s done in the ring or ability wise. But I just think it’s fun because it makes the people angry. It makes people angry when they see me going out there and doing Eddie stuff because they’re like, ‘You shouldn’t be doing that, that’s Eddie’s stuff’. But, he was my dad. He fought for my custody at the end of the day, so I think I can do what I want."

At WrestleMania 39, Dominik Mysterio will battle his own father Rey Mysterio in a singles match.

Do you think Rhea will dethrone Charlotte Flair? Sound off in the comments below!

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes