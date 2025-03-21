Dominik Mysterio may be Eddie Guerrero's son, says ex-WWE star; takes big shot

Dominik Mysterio may actually be Eddie Guerrero's son, and not Rey Mysterio's, a former WWE star has said. The star took shots during a recent show.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has had his parentage questioned since he was a kid, with Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio having a Custody of Dominik Ladder Match. Dominik himself has continued to separate himself from his father, calling him his deadbeat dad. Now, Eddie Guerrero's nephew, Chavo Guerrero, has talked about Dominik.

Chavo was on TNA this week and decided to cast further doubt on who Dominik Mysterio's father really was. He said that they were waiting to find out if Mysterio was a Guerrero or not, and the verdict was still out. He then went on to take a shot, saying that his mother did get around a lot and that Eddie Guerrero was really good-looking.

Ad

Trending

"Well the verdict is still out on Dominik. We still don't know if he's a Guerrero yet, we're waiting to find out. His mom did get around, and Eddie was damn good looking."

Expand Tweet

It's safe to say that Chavo may have to watch his back if he's around Rey Mysterio in the near future after those comments. As for Dominik, he's said himself that he wants Eddie Guerrero to be his real father.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback