Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, Cathy Kelley, & other WWE stars react as Bronson Reed sends emotional message during absence with injury

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Feb 25, 2025 07:26 GMT
Dominik Mysterio, Natalya, and several other WWE stars reacted after Bronson Reed sent an emotional message during his absence with injury. He posted on social media.

It has been a long time since Reed was last seen on WWE TV. At Survivor Series: WarGames, his jump from the top of the cage during the Bloodline match went very wrong. He was forced to sit on the sidelines and miss Royal Rumble and the RAW debut on Netflix. He is expected to miss WrestleMania as well.

The star has now posted an emotional message to his son, wishing him a happy first birthday.

"The most important thing I will ever do is be your father. Deja, happy 1st birthday, love dada. #dejasdad."

Several stars reacted and showed their love in the comments and reacted to the post as well, showing their support for the injured star. The star made a heartfelt admission to his son on his first birthday, showing how much he loved him, and his fellow stars showed him love and wished Deja as well.

Several stars reacted to Bronson Reed&#039;s emotional post (Credit: Bronson Reed&#039;s Instagram)
Several stars reacted to Bronson Reed's emotional post (Credit: Bronson Reed's Instagram)

It remains to be seen when Reed will be able to return to the WWE ring.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
