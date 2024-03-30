Dominik Mysterio needed a doctor after SmackDown; Rhea Ripley concerned

Dominik Mysterio had a very active time on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown despite being a part of the RAW roster and ended up needing to see a doctor.

Last week, Dominik made his way out to the ring and helped Santos Escobar get away with a win against Rey Mysterio on the blue brand. This week, he was called out against as Escobar told him that he had been right all along, from his days in NXT.

The star has seemingly allied with Legado Del Fantasma, without even asking The Judgment Day, much to Rhea Ripley's consternation.

On top of that, he didn't come away unscathed. He was challenged to a WrestleMania match, with Rey Mysterio teaming with Dragon Lee to face him and Santos Escobar. There was a brawl afterward where Dominik ended up taking a beating.

Unfortunately for Dominik Mysterio, this appeared to be more serious than he thought. He went backstage, where he was confronted by the rest of The Judgment Day questioning him about his decisions. While he apologized to Rhea Ripley for it, he was also left hurting.

He said that he needed to go see a doctor when Rhea asked him whether he had anything else to say. He looked hurt and JD McDonagh took him away to help find a doctor. Rhea Ripley looked visibly concerned even as he was led away.

