Dominik Mysterio opens up on the impact The Judgment Day had on his career; how Finn Balor and Damian Priest helped him

Dominik Mysterio has opened up about the impact The Judgment Day had on his career. At the 2022 Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, Mysterio turned heel after attacking Edge and Rey Mysterio.

The 27-year-old's heel turn led to him joining The Judgment Day. Over the last couple of years, Mysterio has been an integral part of the faction and even added the NXT North American Championship to the faction.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated, Dominik revealed how The Judgment Day helped him. He also discussed the advice he received from Damian Priest and praised Finn Balor.

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out," said Mysterio. "My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea."

Dominik Mysterio opened up about sharing the ring with Eddie Guerrero

Back during the Ruthless Aggression Era, a young Dominik Mysterio shared the ring with Eddie Guerrero, who was feuding with Rey Mysterio.

While speaking in the same interview, Dominik opened up on briefly working with the former WWE Champion and commented on sharing the ring with him. Mysterio said:

"Not everyone can say they worked with Eddie," said Dominik. "I hear people say, 'My dream match would be Eddie Guerrero.' Sh*t, mine too. Looking back, just sharing the ring with him, it’s an honor."

Mysterio is currently sidelined with an injury but is expected to soon return to in-ring competition. The former NXT North American Champion was last seen in action on Monday Night RAW when he lost to Andrade.

