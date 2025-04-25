Dominik Mysterio opens up about sustaining serious injury during WWE match

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently recalled suffering a brutal injury during a match about two and a half years ago. The Judgment Day member noted he cracked a rib and punctured his lung.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on the Notsam Wrestling podcast during WrestleMania 41 weekend, the Intercontinental Champion recalled how he got injured while attempting a Frog Splash during his match with WWE Hall of Famer Edge (aka Cope). He added that his stablemate, JD McDonagh, also suffered a similar injury, only worse, earlier this year.

"I did the frog splash, and it had been a long time since I had wrestled at that point, so I came up a little short, and I cracked a small rib. And that punctured my lung. It's what happened with JD [McDonagh]. JD's was ten times worse. He's insane." [From 51:55 to 52:20]

Dominik Mysterio further spoke about his experience in the hospital after the injury in Portland, Oregon. The 28-year-old noted he wanted to fly home and did so after getting X-rays.

"Cause my thing was like, I remember we were in Portland, Oregon, and I had a 7 AM flight back home, and I got to the hospital at maybe midnight. They did X-rays and I was like, 'Hey, can I just get the f**k home.' They were like, 'You can't fly with one of these. We can do X-rays at 5 AM again, and if it's small enough, it's your choice.' And I'm like, 'Alright.' They did it, and they were like, 'It's small enough. It's your choice.' And I was like, 'Get me the f**k home.' I was like, 'If I die, I 'm going to be asleep anyways," he said. [From 52:22 to 52:52]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The bout took place on the September 12, 2022, edition of Monday Night RAW. The Rated-R Superstar won the match via DQ after interference from The Judgment Day.

Dominik Mysterio successfully defends his title on WWE RAW

Dominik Mysterio competed with Finn Balor, Penta, and Bron Breakker in a fatal four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship. The action-packed bout ended with the younger Mysterio pinning his stablemate to win his first title on the main roster.

Dirty Dom put his title on the line for the first time against Penta. Although the masked luchador was in control and seemed to be closing in on a win, interference from a returning JD McDonagh allowed the young Mysterio to hit his finisher and retain the Intercontinental Championship.

It remains to be seen who challenges Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship next.

