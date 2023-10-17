Dominik Mysterio opens up on his tribute to one of his 6 godfathers

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about how he paid tribute to one of his six godfathers.

'Dirty' Dom has become a sensation alongside his Judgment Day teammates in WWE. On the latest edition of RAW, Dominik helped Finn Balor and Damian Priest regain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

WWE recently posted a video featuring Dominik Mysterio on YouTube, where he discussed the meaning of his tattoos. The Judgment Day member was asked about his latest body art during the conversation. Dominik said he got "Villano" tattooed on his neck as a tribute to one of his six godfathers, Villano Cuarto.

"I forgot I have this, I have Villano tatted right here down my neck. I think it was my mom or someone [who] told me, they're like, don't you ever get your neck tatted. I said, 'Okay, bet.' So what did I do? I found a tattoo artist the next time I was home, and I was like, I want my neck tatted (...) I'm sure I've said it before in the past: I have six godfathers, all luchadors, all of them. One of them just happens to be Villano Cuarto. So, you can say this is for one of my godfathers, and also, I just enjoy being a villain." [4:43 - 5:32]

You can check out the whole video below:

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio talked about regretting a Rey Mysterio tattoo

In the same video, Dominik Mysterio opened up about regretting a tattoo he got in Rey Mysterio's honor, remembering when the latter unmasked his first opponent in Mexico.

"If I had to take back one of them [points at the tattoo on his right forearm of Rey Mysterio] (...) I put my dad's birth year on here, and this [points at the mask Rey Mysterio was holding in that tattoo] is Mr. Cóndor. He was the first guy that my dad ever demasked [sic] in Mexico. So, I ended up putting his mask there (...) Yeah, when he [tattoo artist] finished, I was like, we're too deep into this now, there's no going back. Maybe one day I'll put a different card of, like, The Judgment Day card, where we're all just like doing something pointing down at him." [6:28 - 7:26]

Fans believe 'Dirty' Dom has come a long way in WWE as his promo and in-ring skills have improved drastically since he joined The Judgment Day. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for his future.

