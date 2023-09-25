Dominik Mysterio and Jey Uso are currently involved in a captivating storyline in WWE. Outside the ring, the two are engaged in a back-and-forth on Instagram. In both cases, Rhea Ripley is the center of attention.

The potential love triangle storyline has had fans hooked. Jey Uso has made his stance of having Rhea Ripley in his corner known to all. Finn Balor also stated that Rhea is a fan of the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion. The teases have continued on social media as well.

Earlier today, Dominik Mysterio shared Jey Uso's Instagram story. The North American Champion called the former Bloodline member a kid. Dom implied that getting The Nightmare on his side is a dream for Jey Uso.

Have a look at the story:

"I will always encourage kids to follow their dreams..." wrote Dominik.

'Dirty' Dom's response to Jey Uso's Instagram story

Rhea Ripley has been out for a couple of weeks since the attack by Nia Jax. It will be interesting to witness the story unfold when the Women's World Champion returns.

Jey Uso is trying to get under Dominik Mysterio's skin

Since Finn Balor disclosed that Rhea Ripley wants Jimmy Uso to join The Judgment Day, WWE has been teasing a love triangle storyline.

Dominik Mysterio and Cody Rhodes recently had an in-ring segment regarding the same. Mysterio looked insecure throughout the back and forth. Since then, Jey Uso has been sharing images of himself and Rhea Ripley on Instagram.

Earlier today, the former Bloodline member shared a picture of himself walking away with The Eradicator, with Ex-Con Dom looking dejected in the background. He further tagged Dominik in this Instagram story.

This feud seems to be heating up, but what will Rhea Ripley have to say when she returns to television? Only time will tell.

How do you think this rivalry will play out? Sound off in the comments section below.