Dominik Mysterio pinned by 40-year-old star in a non-title match after SmackDown goes off the air

In what could be considered a huge upset, the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, was pinned by a 40-year-old top WWE star after SmackDown went off the air.There were two dark matches after SmackDown, which ended with Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion for the first time ever. In the first of two dark matches, The New Day's Kofi Kingston &amp; Xavier Woods lost to former RAW Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders.The second match of the night saw the 40-year-old RAW star Penta defeat Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match via a small package. Because it's a non-title match, Penta isn't the new Intercontinental Champion.Fans got to see a title change with Sami Zayn, and the attendees for the upcoming RAW after Clash in Paris could witness Dominik Mysterio losing the Intercontinental Championship, as he has been booked to face AJ Styles in a huge rematch from SummerSlam 2025.This time, AJ Styles will have the full force of the crowd in Paris behind him as he will be a huge favorite against &quot;Dirty&quot; Dominik Mysterio, who has now completed four months as the Intercontinental Champion.It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom, and where Penta possibly fits into it all. Had this happened on television, then Penta would most certainly be in line to get an Intercontinental Championship match.However, if AJ Styles ends up winning, he still could be next in line. This past week on RAW, Penta lost to former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in what some considered a big upset. If AJ Styles beats Dominik, there's also the possibility that &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom focuses on AAA and El Hijo del Vikingo, who has the AAA Mega Championship. Either way, the future looks exciting for the current Intercontinental Champion.