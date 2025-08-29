  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE SmackDown 2025
  • Dominik Mysterio pinned by 40-year-old star in a non-title match after SmackDown goes off the air

Dominik Mysterio pinned by 40-year-old star in a non-title match after SmackDown goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 29, 2025 20:52 GMT
A new challenger could be on the horizon (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
A new challenger could be on the horizon (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

In what could be considered a huge upset, the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, was pinned by a 40-year-old top WWE star after SmackDown went off the air.

Ad

There were two dark matches after SmackDown, which ended with Sami Zayn becoming the United States Champion for the first time ever. In the first of two dark matches, The New Day's Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods lost to former RAW Tag Team Champions, The War Raiders.

The second match of the night saw the 40-year-old RAW star Penta defeat Dominik Mysterio in a non-title match via a small package. Because it's a non-title match, Penta isn't the new Intercontinental Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Fans got to see a title change with Sami Zayn, and the attendees for the upcoming RAW after Clash in Paris could witness Dominik Mysterio losing the Intercontinental Championship, as he has been booked to face AJ Styles in a huge rematch from SummerSlam 2025.

This time, AJ Styles will have the full force of the crowd in Paris behind him as he will be a huge favorite against "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, who has now completed four months as the Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

It's going to be interesting to see what lies ahead for "Dirty" Dom, and where Penta possibly fits into it all. Had this happened on television, then Penta would most certainly be in line to get an Intercontinental Championship match.

However, if AJ Styles ends up winning, he still could be next in line. This past week on RAW, Penta lost to former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston in what some considered a big upset.

If AJ Styles beats Dominik, there's also the possibility that "Dirty" Dom focuses on AAA and El Hijo del Vikingo, who has the AAA Mega Championship. Either way, the future looks exciting for the current Intercontinental Champion.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications