Dominik Mysterio points finger at Rhea Ripley for major loss on WWE RAW; tries to run away from 35-year-old personality

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio suffered a major loss on Monday Night RAW and he seemingly blamed Rhea Ripley for that as he was seen running away from an interviewer after the match.

On the latest episode of the red brand show, Dirty Dom, in a backstage Judgment Day segment, promised Mami that he would take care of Ricochet. The match was made official by Adam Pearce and the former North American Champion, who was accompanied by JD McDonagh, went on to face the former Intercontinental Champion.

Surprisingly, Mami did not join her Latino Heat by the ringside since she had her own business to handle, with Nia Jax and Becky Lynch facing each other in a Last Woman Standing match.

Ricochet picked up a huge win over the Judgment Day member even after McDonagh tried to distract him. This was a massive blow for the 26-year-old star who tried to escape from RAW backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley's questions after the match.

During WWE Digital Exclusive, the 35-year-old personality asked Dom Dom what could have changed that would gotten him a big victory over Ricochet. Dominik Mysterio mentioned that the absence of Rhea Ripley at the ringside led to a massive upset at the hands of his opponent.

"I mean, obviously, Mami being by my side, I don't know. I think I was kind of just screwed out there.....You mean Mami being by my side? Of course, it does anything that Mami's involved in, it affects me," he said.

Check out the RAW Exclusive below:

Becky Lynch sends a message to Rhea Ripley after brutal match on WWE RAW

As mentioned earlier, Lynch went into action against Jax in a Last Woman Standing Match. The Irresistible Force was on a mission to put down Big Time Becks and replace her for the women's championship match against Ripley at the showcase of the immortals.

However, The Man defeated Nia Jax after a hard-hitting contest on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Following the match, Mami confronted Becky Lynch and the two women had an ultimate staredown before the show went off-air.

Taking to X, the 37-year-old female star shared a message stating she will dethrone Rhea Ripley and become the new WWE Women's World Champion.

"Nothing and nobody else is standing in The Man's way to becoming the Women's World Champion at WrestleMANia. #WWERAW," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if The Man defeats Mami to become the new WWE Women's World Champion.