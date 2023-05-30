Dominik Mysterio posts photo with Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day, sends a one-word message

Dominik Mysterio has taken to his official Instagram handle to share a photo of himself with the rest of The Judgment Day.

In the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW, Finn Balor and Damian Priest competed against Seth Rollins and AJ Styles in a tag team match. Dominik's message was in support of his two stablemates.

Courtesy of the image caption, Dominik wrote 'Winners' despite The Judgment Day suffering a loss to the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion and The Phenomenal One.

Check out Dominik Mysterio's post on Instagram:

Dominik Mysterio is open to a singles match against Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins has vowed to be a fighting champion now that he has captured the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions.

One man who teased possibly challenging him for the title is Dominik Mysterio, who stepped up to The Visionary on this week's RAW during the opening segment.

Speaking with G-Moniy, Mysterio stated that he now has a lot of experience under his belt and would like to run it back with The Visionary.

“I debuted against him and I think he got like, he got level 1 Dom. He got level 1 Dom and he struggle to beat level one Dom. I would love to run it back with Seth Rollins and just kind of see where things go now. Especially me having my crew behind me, because I know when he gong after me he had his crew with him. So now that he’s running solo and I got my crew, I’d love to see where things go there."

The only championship Dominik has held in WWE so far is the SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside his father Rey Mysterio.

With the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event right around the corner, he will look to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match and possibly earn his way to challenge for a world title.

Would you like to see Dom challenge for the World Heavyweight Title? Sound off in the comment section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes