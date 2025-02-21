Dominik Mysterio publicly rejects idea of recently-exited AEW star joining The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has made it clear that he does not want a former AEW star in The Judgment Day. Dirty Dom rejected the idea of Aleister Black (aka Malakai Black) joining the faction.

The Judgment Day has been around for almost three years at this point and is one of the most dominant stables in modern WWE. Over the years, the faction has gone through several changes and currently consists of six members: Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

According to reports, Aleister Black's AEW contract recently expired. Many fans believe Black will be on his way to WWE in the near future. Dominik Mysterio isn't thrilled with the idea of him becoming a part of The Judgment Day. Here's how he responded to a tweet about Black potentially joining The Judgment Day:

Dominik Mysterio seemed interested in bringing in Stephanie Vaquer

Last year, Dominik seemed quite intrigued by the idea of Stephanie Vaquer joining The Judgment Day. Here's what Dirty Dom said during an appearance on ESTO:

“It’s a great thing for us to have another Latina in WWE. Especially having her is something that is going to ignite the women’s division. She’s going to bring something different from this side of the United States, I’m excited to see her. If she wants she can have something with Judgement Day; We have two Irish, two Puerto Ricans and we need someone else coming from Mexico.” [H/T ESTO]

Vaquer is doing quite well for herself in WWE NXT. She recently won her first title in the Stamford-based promotion. Vaquer defeated Fallon Henley at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, becoming the new NXT Women's North American Champion. She is among the most talented stars in all of WWE today and has a bright future ahead of her on the main roster.

