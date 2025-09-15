Dominik Mysterio may be leaving the Judgment Day soon, after more tension was spotted recently after his huge achievement. His actions left Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez all unhappy. The star won a new championship at AAA &amp; WWE's Worlds Collide show.At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio did what no one thought that he would, and defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion. The star star had a big night with The Judgment Day coming out to help him, although that did not work out with Rey Mysterio coming out with a steel chair to chase them away. Finn Balor attempted to help Mysterio, but almost sabotaged him instead. In the end though, it was El Grande Americano who came out to help and led to the star winning his title. During the celebration, each member of the Judgment Day hugged him, but he did not react to any of them with any sort of enthusiasm. It appeared that he was not too happy with any of them. It was only after that, when he saw El Grande Americano standing there, that he pushed them all aside to hug the masked star with real enthusiasm. Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez were not too happy about the entire thing. The video of the moment can be seen below. Dominik Mysterio has been on the fringes of the Judgment Day since Liv Morgan's absenceDominik Mysterio has not really been the major part of the Judgment Day that he has always been since he became a member of the group in recent weeks. While still a part of the faction, ever since Liv Morgan was injured and stepped away, his tension with Finn Balor has seen him sidelined. He has still featured in their appearances and briefly things have seemed to be okay, but a chasm is opening up between him and the rest of the members.