  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio pushes aside the Judgment Day to hug another WWE star with Roxanne and Finn Balor very unhappy

Dominik Mysterio pushes aside the Judgment Day to hug another WWE star with Roxanne and Finn Balor very unhappy

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 15, 2025 03:10 GMT
The star may be leaving his group (Credit: WWE on YouTube)
The star may be leaving his group (Credit: WWE on YouTube)

Dominik Mysterio may be leaving the Judgment Day soon, after more tension was spotted recently after his huge achievement. His actions left Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez all unhappy. The star won a new championship at AAA & WWE's Worlds Collide show.

Ad

At Worlds Collide, Dominik Mysterio did what no one thought that he would, and defeated El Hijo del Vikingo to become the new AAA Mega Champion. The star star had a big night with The Judgment Day coming out to help him, although that did not work out with Rey Mysterio coming out with a steel chair to chase them away. Finn Balor attempted to help Mysterio, but almost sabotaged him instead. In the end though, it was El Grande Americano who came out to help and led to the star winning his title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the celebration, each member of the Judgment Day hugged him, but he did not react to any of them with any sort of enthusiasm. It appeared that he was not too happy with any of them. It was only after that, when he saw El Grande Americano standing there, that he pushed them all aside to hug the masked star with real enthusiasm. Finn Balor, Roxanne Perez, and Raquel Rodriguez were not too happy about the entire thing.

Ad

The video of the moment can be seen below.

WWE's huge mistake with John Cena revealed - Watch Here!

Ad

Dominik Mysterio has been on the fringes of the Judgment Day since Liv Morgan's absence

Dominik Mysterio has not really been the major part of the Judgment Day that he has always been since he became a member of the group in recent weeks. While still a part of the faction, ever since Liv Morgan was injured and stepped away, his tension with Finn Balor has seen him sidelined.

He has still featured in their appearances and briefly things have seemed to be okay, but a chasm is opening up between him and the rest of the members.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Paul Heyman's downfall need to be studied - Check!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications