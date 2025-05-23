Dominik Mysterio has a question for former Judgment Day member after a historic announcement

Dominik Mysterio sent a message to former Judgment Day member Damian Priest. He was inducted into the Bronx Walk of Fame for his career achievements.

Priest was one of the original members of The Judgment Day. On Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, he distracted AJ Styles during his match against Edge. Post-match, an alliance between Priest and Edge was formed before the addition of Rhea Ripley.

On Instagram, Mysterio reacted to Priest's latest achievement and questioned why his sign had a "Pepsi logo."

"Why is there a Pepsi logo on your sign?" wrote Mysterio.

Priest was betrayed by Finn Balor at SummerSlam 2024, leading to his exit from The Judgment Day. The betrayal also cost The Archer of Infamy the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, which he lost to Gunther.

Dominik Mysterio previously discussed how Damian Priest and Finn Balor helped him

Dominik Mysterio has been a stablemate with Damian Priest and Finn Balor in The Judgment Day. Priest and Balor even held the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships as part of the faction.

Speaking previously on Sports Illustrated, Mysterio revealed how The Judgment Day helped him develop. He said:

"Judgment Day, they really helped me out," said Mysterio. "My confidence, my in-ring presence, they put me in a position to do my best. Finn and Damian are incredible in matches, the way they put together matches. Finn is amazing at that. It comes so naturally to him. Damian gives me advice, too, the type where he says to do something in a match and it turns out incredibly. I’d get all the credit, but it was all his idea."

Mysterio and Priest are currently on different brands. Priest is feuding with Drew McIntyre on SmackDown and will face him in a Steel Cage Match at Saturday Night's Main Event.

