Dominik Mysterio reacts to Paul Heyman's Instagram story about him

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has shared Paul Heyman's recent story about him on Instagram. The story featured stills from his WrestleMania XL match.

At The Show of Shows this year, Dirty Dom teamed up with Santos Escobar, with the duo taking on Rey Mysterio and Andrade in a tag team match. In the end, Mysterio and Andrade picked up a huge win. It was Rey's second straight win over his son at 'Mania.

Paul Heyman shared a bunch of pictures from the match in question on his Instagram story. Dom Dom noticed the same and shared a couple of pictures on his own story as can be seen below:

Paul Heyman believes Dominik Mysterio doesn't need his guidance

The Judgment Day member has impressed a lot of folks over the past two years, including Paul Heyman. On an episode of WWE's The Bump last year, The Wiseman shared his thoughts on Dominik and had big praise for him:

"He doesn't need my wisdom. He's doing great on his own. He's already the greatest North American Heavyweight Champion of all time. Outside of NXT, no one ever saw that title except on 30-second commercials on RAW or SmackDown for the next NXT show. And now, he is traveling around the world with the championship. He's already done more with the Mysterio name than his father could ever have hoped," Paul Heyman showed appreciation for The Judgment Day star. [1:06:48-1:07:08]

Mysterio is currently involved in what seems like a love triangle storyline with Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW. Morgan is the current Women's World Champion and won the belt after Dominik's accidental interference in her match against Becky Lynch in Saudi Arabia. On this week's edition of RAW, Liv kissed Dirty Dom in a clip that quickly went viral on wrestling Twitter.

