Dominik Mysterio reacts to Rhea Ripley breaking the internet amid tensions with Liv Morgan

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently took to social media to react to Rhea Ripley's internet-breaking post. The Judgment Day star's on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan hasn't been going well in recent times.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley were an on-screen couple in World Wrestling Entertainment until "Dirty" Dom betrayed The Eradicator at last year's SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Since then, Mysterio has been with Liv Morgan, and the two stars are part of The Judgment Day.

While Morgan was recently absent from WWE TV, Mysterio was seemingly getting closer to Roxanne Perez. On last week's RAW, Liv made a surprise return and found her partner with Perez, accepting chicken nuggets and a shoulder massage. This made the former Women's World Champion angry, and she said she would deal with Dom later.

Amid tensions with Liv Morgan, it seems like Dominik has made a huge mistake on social media. Rhea Ripley recently uploaded several photos of herself that received a huge number of likes and comments on Instagram.

Check out her post below.

"Dirty" Dom has now been caught liking her on-screen partner, Liv Morgan's biggest rival's post. The former Women's World Champion might not be happy with Dominik if she finds out about this.

Check out a screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's like below.

Screenshot of Dominik Mysterio's like [Image credit: Rhea Ripley's Instagram handle]

Bill Apter believes WWE star Liv Morgan might leave The Judgment Day amid tensions with Dominik Mysterio

During a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he believed Liv Morgan might turn babyface soon. Apter also mentioned that Morgan might leave The Judgment Day amid tensions within the faction and the issues between her and Mysterio.

"I think we may see a Liv Morgan babyface turn in the works. Yeah, I think she's gonna be out of The Judgment Day. I don't think she's currently slated for Judgment Day material much longer."

Check out the video below.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mysterio and Liv Morgan's future as a couple.

