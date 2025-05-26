Dominik Mysterio reacts to Saturday Night's Main Event botch; takes shot at WWE Hall of Famer

Reigning Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio reacted to a botch that took place at Saturday Night's Main Event in Tampa, Florida. Dirty Dom took out two birds with one stone after a WWE Hall of Famer also caught a stray from the Judgment Day member.

Ad

At SNME this past weekend, Zelina Vega defended the Women's United States Championship against Chelsea Green. One of the spots during the match was Vega hitting Green with the 619, a move popularized by Rey Mysterio. However, the champ's attempt fell short, and she had to modify a kick to Green's face, causing a broken nose.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Dominik Mysterio re-shared a message by Barstool Sports' Robbie Fox saying that only the Mysterios should be using the 619. The Intercontinental Champion disagreed, claiming that he's the only Mysterio allowed to use it and he owns the maneuver.

Ad

Trending

"Just one Mysterio. Me that's it," Dominik tweeted.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite moving on from his father and the LWO, Dominik Mysterio just couldn't help himself from taking shots at the Hall of Famer. Rey is currently out injured with a groin injury suffered a few days before WrestleMania 41, leading to Rey Fenix replacing him in his match against El Grande Americano.

On the other hand, Chelsea Green confirmed that she broke her nose during the match against Zelina Vega. It's the latest unfortunate result for Green, who failed to regain the Women's United States Title and failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Ad

Dominik Mysterio reveals filmed skit mimicking WWE Hall of Famer

In an appearance on What's Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Dominik Mysterio alluded to filming a skit wherein he pulled out a gun "Arn Anderson-style." It was a reference to the Hall of Famer's promo in AEW in 2021 with Cody Rhodes.

"We were supposed to be threatening someone and saying that we were going to be ready for this match. I said, 'You better be ready or I'm gonna be ready,' and I pulled out my Glock, Arn-style, and pointed at the camera. Then the money came out. It was a whole situation. I guess more people have seen it than I anticipated," Mysterio said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

It will be interesting to see if WWE Vault would upload the skit on YouTube and share it with the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More