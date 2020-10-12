Dominik Mysterio recalls a botch he made in 2005 that may have upset Eddie Guerrero

Dominik Mysterio has quickly become the talk of the town on WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio has proven to the WWE Universe that he indeed is his father's son with his quickness and flexibility in the ring. But there isn't a single moment during his interviews when he fails to address the man who fought Rey Mysterio for his custody, Eddie Guerrero.

It is well known that Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were the best of friends in WWE. In 2005, the two WWE Superstars were involved in a storyline that saw Eddie Guerrero claiming Dominik Mysterio as his son.

Dominik Mysterio on why he thought Eddie Guerrero was upset with him

During their feud over custody of Dominik Mysterio, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero fought in a Ladder Match. Hung above the ring was a briefcase with official papers regarding Dominik Mysterio's custody.

On The Chris Van Vliet Show, Dominik Mysterio shared a few backstage stories about the storyline and why he thought Eddie Guerrero was upset with him.

"I remember Eddie being upset at the end because of timing issues. We were in the back, he was throwing crap and hitting stuff. My dad was like, 'It's okay, it happens', and I was like, 'But is he good? Is he okay? Did I do anything wrong?' Because I remember I had to shake the ladder and I was told not to shake it too hard, because I didn't want to knock him off. So, I remember I kind of just moved myself and didn't move the ladder. I thought maybe I moved it too hard or something, and then, I also remember the social worker that was sitting next to me. She kind of gave me the cue on when to jump over the barricade - to go and shake it. That was pretty cool. Little things like that I remember are always going to be special with me." (h/t Wrestling Inc)