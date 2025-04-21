Dominik Mysterio receives first challenge after winning IC Title at WrestleMania 41 

Dominik Mysterio had a night to remember at WrestleMania 41, where he became the Intercontinental Champion for the first time after winning a Fatal-Four-Way match. Now, CM Punk seems to have presented himself as a challenger for his title.

Ad

The young Mysterio won the gold from Bron Breakker in a match also featuring Penta and Finn Balor, alongside whom Dom is a part of Judgment Day. In a breathless, 10-minute sprint, the four competitors brought the house down in Las Vegas. In the end, it was Dominik Mysterio who pinned Balor to secure the victory.

Though he's a heel, Dom received a thunderous reception from the crowd, who were overjoyed to see him win gold. Following the show, CM Punk appeared on ESPN with Daniel Cormier, where he broke down Night Two of WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Trending

While talking about Dominik Mysterio, Punk called him a "snake," and added that he was surprised to see the fans cheer him following his win.

"Ironic reaction is what that is because he's a snake, he's a little piece of garbage," said Punk. [From 0:01 to 0:06]

The Second City Saint added that since he was unsure what was next for him, he might as well challenge Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

"My hats off to him. I don't know what's going on with me next. Maybe I'll go after Dominik Mysterio," he added. [From 0:20 to 0:28]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vince Russo is not happy with Dominik Mysterio's win at WrestleMania 41

While reviewing WrestleMania 41 for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo stated that he wasn't in favor of Dom being crowned as the IC Champion.

Russo explained that Bron Breakker should have retained the gold, with Dominik going on to have a non-title feud with his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor.

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Going by the reception he received from the Las Vegas crowd, it remains to be seen if WWE plans to turn Dominik Mysterio babyface down the line.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arpit Shrivastava Arpit Shrivastava is a journalist who reports on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda. He is also an assistant content manager for the AEW team and has played a pivotal role in building it from the ground up. Arpit graduated in Political Science and Mass Communication. From writing for his college magazine while being a huge wrestling fan to pursuing journalism as a career, he has accumulated five years of experience in the industry.



During the course of his career, Arpit has written nearly 4k articles, garnering over 32 million reads. Besides covering the latest stories in the world of pro wrestling, Arpit mentors several up-and-coming writers and is also responsible for assembling a stellar team for Sportskeeda's All Elite Wrestling division. Arpit gives utmost importance to fact-based reporting as he sources information only from reliable outlets. He believes in providing relevant information to readers, allowing them to form their opinions based on legitimate facts.



Among Arpit's favorite wrestlers is MJF. He admires The Wolf of Wrestling for his cool, anti-authoritative attitude on television. Arpit is also fond of Sami Zayn's never-say-die approach and underdog persona. In the women's division, he looks up to Becky Lynch for her sheer aura.



Outside of pro wrestling, Arpit is a massive history and cinema buff. He spends his leisure time reading and following tennis and cricket. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.