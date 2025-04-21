Dominik Mysterio receives first challenge after winning IC Title at WrestleMania 41 

Dominik Mysterio had a night to remember at WrestleMania 41, where he became the Intercontinental Champion for the first time after winning a Fatal-Four-Way match. Now, CM Punk seems to have presented himself as a challenger for his title.
The young Mysterio won the gold from Bron Breakker in a match also featuring Penta and Finn Balor, alongside whom Dom is a part of Judgment Day. In a breathless, 10-minute sprint, the four competitors brought the house down in Las Vegas. In the end, it was Dominik Mysterio who pinned Balor to secure the victory.
Though he's a heel, Dom received a thunderous reception from the crowd, who were overjoyed to see him win gold. Following the show, CM Punk appeared on ESPN with Daniel Cormier, where he broke down Night Two of WrestleMania 41.
While talking about Dominik Mysterio, Punk called him a "snake," and added that he was surprised to see the fans cheer him following his win.
"Ironic reaction is what that is because he's a snake, he's a little piece of garbage," said Punk. [From 0:01 to 0:06]
The Second City Saint added that since he was unsure what was next for him, he might as well challenge Dominik for the Intercontinental Championship.
"My hats off to him. I don't know what's going on with me next. Maybe I'll go after Dominik Mysterio," he added. [From 0:20 to 0:28]
Vince Russo is not happy with Dominik Mysterio's win at WrestleMania 41
While reviewing WrestleMania 41 for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Vince Russo stated that he wasn't in favor of Dom being crowned as the IC Champion.
Russo explained that Bron Breakker should have retained the gold, with Dominik going on to have a non-title feud with his Judgment Day stablemate Finn Balor.
"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker."
Going by the reception he received from the Las Vegas crowd, it remains to be seen if WWE plans to turn Dominik Mysterio babyface down the line.
