WWE veteran questions Dominik Mysterio's title win at WrestleMania; feels another star should have won instead (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Dominik Mysterio winning the Intercontinental Championship. The star was involved in a high-stakes matchup at WrestleMania 41.

Ad

Mysterio was in a stacked field involving Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor, all vying for the IC title. It was a chaotic matchup as all four men used their best moves to get the win. However, Dirty Dom finally won the match after pinning his Judgment Day ally, Finn Balor.

Russo reviewed Night Two of WrestleMania this week with Dr. Chris Featherstone. He explained that WWE was pivoting towards a feud between Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor, but it didn't need the Intercontinental Championship. The veteran writer felt Bron Breakker could have benefited from holding on to the title a little longer.

Ad

Trending

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn, they don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker." [From 27:38 onwards]

Ad

Ad

The win opens up a new storyline within the Judgment Day. Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor have been at odds for weeks, and this result will further drive a wedge between the two stars.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.