Dominik Mysterio receives massive praise from current WWE Champion

Dominik Mysterio is among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The Judgment Day member recently received massive praise from a current champion.

In the most recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena stated that "Dirty" Dom was born to be a professional wrestler. He noted that the 28-year-old makes everything look effortless and is good at handling pressure.

"Dom Mysterio is born for this. Period. And I got to work with him very early in his career... Dom just makes everything effortless, and he doesn't crack under pressure. And any pool we've dropped him in, he has not only treaded water, he's swimming laps around everybody else," he said.

The Cenation Leader added that Dominik Mysterio has yet to showcase his true potential. The 17-time World Champion added that the latter has an incredible future in front of him, to the extent that he will be the greatest Mysterio in professional wrestling.

"We ain't even close to what that kid's capable of. He's incredible, and he's going to be incredible for the next 20 years or as long as he wants to be in this business. He will be, and I love his dad like he's another one as a close connection. I love that dude. He will be the most famous Mysterio in professional wrestling," Cena added.

You can check out the entire edition of the Pat McAfee Show below:

Dominik Mysterio won the Fatal Four-Way match to clinch the WWE Intercontinental Championship last night on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He pinned fellow Judgment Day member Finn Balor to win his first singles title on the main roster.

WWE has been teasing a potential split within The Judgment Day for several months. It remains to be seen how Dominik Mysterio pinning Finn Balor will affect the heel faction.

