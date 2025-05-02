Dominik Mysterio rejected on WWE RAW after Liv Morgan leaves

Dominik Mysterio may be the Intercontinental Champion in WWE, but that does not mean that he gets to do whatever he wants. The star has been rejected after Liv Morgan had to leave.
On RAW, Liv Morgan spoke up and talked about how she was going to be working on a big Hollywood film. She stated that she needed to step away from the company and work on the film. Nick Aldis confirmed this was okay, and the paperwork for it was already completed. They were ready for her to take some time off. There was no talk of giving up the Women's Tag Team title either, despite her not being available to defend it for some time.
Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio appeared to think that this time off also applied to him. He asked Nick Aldis for time off, trying to tell him that he was taking it, but was firmly rejected. The SmackDown General Manager, who was filling in for an ill Adam Pearce, informed him that his application was rejected.
"You should listen to your old man more. When you're the champion, work life doubles. You have to show up more often, Dom. So request denied."
Dominik Mysterio then mocked AJ Styles, and this may go badly for him. It appears that a feud with Styles may be what lies ahead for him.