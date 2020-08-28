Dominik Mysterio reveals what Brock Lesnar gave him permission for

Dominik Mysterio was first seen in the ring in the early 2000s alongside Rey Mysterio. Skip almost fifteen years forward, and the WWE Universe saw the young and tall Dominik Mysterio coming to his father's aid during his feud with The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar brutally attacked Dominik Mysterio and his father on an episode of WWE RAW, injuring Dominik. The injury led Rey Mysterio to bring in Cain Velasquez, who Brock Lesnar beat in about at Crown Jewel. After the match, when The Beast wouldn't let go of the Kimura Lock on Velasquez, Mysterio attacked him, forcing Brock Lesnar to leave SmackDown and jump to RAW.

As a WWE RAW Superstar, Brock Lesnar defended the WWE Championship against Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series. The match saw Dominik Mysterio interfere and hit Lesnar with a 619 and a couple of chair shots. Even though Dominik Mysterio tried to tilt the match in his father's favor, The Beast Incarnate proved too strong to beat. Brock Lesnar walked away that night, retaining his WWE Championship.

Dominik Mysterio on working with Brock Lesnar

Dominik Mysterio made his in-ring debut this past weekend at WWE SummerSlam. At the PPV, he came up short against Seth Rollins in a Street Fight. During the week, talkSPORT got a chance to interview the newest WWE Superstar.

On the show, Dominik Mysterio spoke about Vince McMahon's role in his debut and The Chairman's reaction to the match. During the conversation, Mysterio also spoke about his experience of working with Brock Lesnar.

"He’s another man I’m very thankful for. He trusted me to hit him with the 619, the splash and the chair. So, again, I’m nothing but thankful for the opportunities that have been presented to me, but he’s one of a kind, man."

The last time WWE fans saw Brock Lesnar on TV was at WrestleMania 36. At the PPV, Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. It was rumored that WWE would rope in The Beast Incarnate for WWE SummerSlam, but the plan was nixed due to not having a LIVE audience in place for the event.