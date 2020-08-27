Vince McMahon's reaction to Dominik Mysterio's debut revealed; how McMahon influenced his debut

This past weekend marked the debut of Rey Mysterio's son, Dominik Mysterio. Dominik Mysterio went one on one with Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at WWE SummerSlam. Since Dominik's debut, many WWE Superstars have talked about the match and his performance. Finally, The Chairman, Vince McMahon has shared his views about Dominik Mysterio's debut.

Dominik Mysterio shares Vince McMahon's reaction after the match

Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT got a chance to talk to Dominik Mysterio after his WWE SummerSlam match. During the interview, the WWE Superstar spoke about the match, the experience of debuting at one of WWE's biggest events and Vince McMahon's reaction to his match.

"The reaction backstage was crazy. I got very emotional, hugged my mum, hugged my dad, hugged Jamie, Seth – the whole deal. Everyone was very happy and clapping for me, so it was a surreal moment. I definitely gave the bossman [Vince McMahon] a hug afterwards and thanked him for the opportunity. It was just a crazy experience. From seeing other people and other wrestlers finish their matches and walk through gorilla and hug Vince and stuff like that, having that be my turn to do it… I’m forever grateful."

While talking about the opportunity to debut at WWE SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio spoke about Vince McMahon's influence on his debut.

"We’ve definitely gotten some of his feedback. At the end of the day, I don’t know what people think, but I wasn’t asking for things or begging my dad, so I think me being brought into this storyline and being put in the position I was put in was definitely coming from someone that has a lot of power and my guess is that would be Vince. I’m very grateful."

Dominik Mysterio had a solid showing in his WWE debut. Going toe to toe with Seth Rollins isn't an easy task. Mysterio's size and agility impressed many WWE fans. The story that was told in the ring by the two WWE Superstars has garnered much appreciation from the WWE Universe since SummerSlam.

