Dominik Mysterio reveals his dream opponents in WWE

Dominik Mysterio has had a great run in WWE so far. The son of Rey Mysterio Jr. has been thrust into the limelight thanks to his feud with Seth Rollins, and there doesn't seem to be anything stopping the young talent from now on.

Dominik has faced Andrade and Garza, but he recently revealed in an interview who he would like to face in the future.

Dominik Mysterio would love to work with Edge and Randy Orton

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio was asked what possible dream matches he wanted in the future. Mysterio said:

"I have always said Randy Orton, just because I've always been a big fan and I love his style of work but I think dream matches would be, besides Randy, someone like Andrade. I think me and him would... I just wrestled him very briefly on Monday, him and Garza. But I would love to get in there a little bit longer with Andrade, Garza, Umberto, I would love to go one on one with Humberto. I think that would be absolutely phenomenal. If I could, someone like Edge, you know, some of the big names."

"I would love to wrestle Roman (Reigns). I think, that would be fun as well. But there was so many guys in NXT like Adam Cole. Guys like, you know, Austin Theory. There's so many people I would like to work with but you know, we'll see what the future holds."

To recap, Dominik would like to wrestle everyone from Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, to Adam Cole in NXT. At the moment, his future looks very bright, and it'll be interesting to see whether these matches come to fruition.

