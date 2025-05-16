Dominik Mysterio reveals he got $5,000 from WWE but his parents did the unthinkable

  • home icon
Dominik Mysterio has revealed that while WWE paid him $5,000, his parents did what he never expected. Now, he's spoken about it.

Dominik revealed that WWE paid him for his work in the 2005 feud between Eddie Guerrero and his father, Rey Mysterio. However, he used very little of the money, as his parents lied to him and took it away.

Speaking on the Intoxicados podcast, Dominik Mysterio revealed that the company paid him as much as $5,000.

“I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid, I remember as a kid, five grand. Five grand. That was just for one of the events. My parents told me, normally, they wouldn’t tell me; they would just tell me they put it to the side. They told me about this because I was asking, ‘How much did I get paid for this?’ I knew something was coming. They said, ‘You got paid five grand.’ ‘Cool, let’s go to Toys R Us.’ I go to Toys R Us. I got myself a bike... I’ve always been into universal monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. ‘Let me get a couple of those.’"
However, after going to Toys R Us and buying a few things, which could have come to only $300 or $400, Dominik Mysterio's mother told him that the money he had been paid was gone, and there was no more. He speculated that the money probably went to his sister, Aalyah's college fund.

Long story short, it totaled out to maybe $400, maybe $300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’ It probably all went to my sister’s college fund,” Dominik Mysterio said. (10:35 - 11:54)
The star has separated from Rey Mysterio as part of his storyline, but it seems that he has some grievances.

