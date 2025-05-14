Dominik Mysterio reveals major WWE backstage secret

Dominik Mysterio has revealed a major WWE secret regarding events such as live television and premium live events. With the way the company has been embracing fans' love for behind-the-scenes stuff, Mysterio shared something that might shock some members of the WWE Universe.
Back in August last year, a photo was leaked online featuring WWE stars in the ring for rehearsals before an episode of RAW. Some veterans were upset with it, as they wanted to keep the last few secrets of the business intact, while others weren't surprised because kayfabe has been "dead" for years.
Speaking on Bradley Martyn's RAW Talk podcast, Dominik Mysterio was asked about whether or not WWE Superstars practice their match before shows. The reigning Intercontinental Champion revealed that they don't practice everything at rehearsals, but point to the camera angles for certain spots in a match.
"We don't really practice. We rehearse the angles of where the cameras are going to be for what we're going to do, if that makes sense. So, like, we don't really practice our moves. We'll like talk about it, but we don't necessarily run the whole thing through. If there's a big moment that we want to capture, we'll tell the cameras, ‘We want this angle,’ or ‘We want that angle!’ But we won't necessarily go through the whole thing. We'll just talk about it, and then we go out there and do it," Mysterio said. [10:50-11:25]
Dominik Mysterio reveals plans with the Intercontinental Championship
Speaking on the Intoxicados podcast, Dominik Mysterio opened up about the late Eddie Guerrero. The Judgment Day member shared that he'd visit Guerrero's grave in Phoenix, Arizona, with the Intercontinental Championship when WWE goes to The Valley next month.
"We have a show coming up in Phoenix, and I plan on taking this up there to see him. I'm going to try to make some time before RAW. I'm going to try to make the time to go see him. I'll probably go by myself this time. Who knows? Take the IC Title to him [and] let him know we did it," Mysterio said. [H/T: Cultaholic]
Guerrero and Rey Mysterio famously battled in a Ladder Match at SummerSlam 2005 for the custody of Dominik Mysterio.