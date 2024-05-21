Dominik Mysterio reveals one thing Rey Mysterio refused to let him do in WWE (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about his father Rey Mysterio advising him not to wear a mask at the start of his WWE career.

In Mexico, many luchadores honor their country's wrestling history by wearing masks. As Rey Mysterio is arguably the most famous masked wrestler in the world, Dominik was expected to cover up his face when he began wrestling in 2020.

However, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Dominik revealed that Rey shot down the idea:

"I tried to come in and incorporate the tradition, wearing the lucha mask, and I even told him, but he was like, 'No, I don't want you to wear a mask,' and I was like, 'Okay, well, then, this is what I'm gonna have to do to your mask.' Obviously, I'm too good-looking to wear a mask, so I gotta do what I gotta do." [1:28 – 1:43]

As Dominik referenced, he once stole Rey's mask as part of a storyline ahead of their father vs. son match at WrestleMania 39 in 2023.

Dominik Mysterio's history with Rey Mysterio

After two years by his father's side in WWE, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rey Mysterio at Clash at the Castle 2022. The storyline resulted in Rey defeating Dominik at WrestleMania 39 in a first-ever one-on-one contest between the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

A year later, the rivalry was renewed at WrestleMania XL when Rey teamed up with Andrade to defeat Dominik and Santos Escobar. The angle largely revolved around Rey's association with the LWO and Dominik's alliance with Escobar's group, Legado Del Fantasma.

In a recent Sportskeeda Wrestling interview, Rey said he is prepared to potentially retire from wrestling if his son faces him one more time.

What do you make of Rey Mysterio's stance against Dominik Mysterio wearing a mask? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

