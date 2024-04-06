Rey Mysterio willing to retire after Hair vs. Mask match against WWE star (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio recently gave his thoughts on whether he could compete in a WWE retirement match one day.

Mysterio, 49, is one of the oldest active superstars on the WWE roster. The Hall of Famer will team up with Andrade to face Santos Escobar and his son Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania XL on Saturday.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, the iconic luchador named Dominik as a potential final opponent. Rey also revealed he would be willing to risk losing his mask if his son puts his hair on the line:

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 – 3:21]

Rey Mysterio "more than happy" to retire against Dominik Mysterio

In 2023, Rey Mysterio defeated Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39 in a match that was widely praised by fans. The father-son on-screen rivalry appeared to have ended before Dominik recently sided with his dad's former ally, Santos Escobar.

If the storyline continues for years to come, Rey Mysterio would have no issue hanging up his wrestling boots after one final bout with his son:

"Yes, one hundred percent. I would definitely do it. I would put it out there. If he's not afraid to end up bald and me retiring with a set full of hair that belongs to Dominik, I would be more than happy to do that." [3:27 – 3:45]

In the same interview, the veteran wrestler reacted to Dominik Mysterio getting booed at his own wedding.

