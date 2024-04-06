Rey Mysterio gives honest opinion on Dominik Mysterio getting booed at his own wedding (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio recently opened up about an amusing moment that occurred at his son Dominik Mysterio's wedding.

On March 6, Dominik married his long-time partner Marie Juliette. The Judgment Day member often receives loud boos from the audience when he tries to talk on the microphone inside a WWE ring. At his own wedding, the same thing happened when he attempted to give a speech to the guests.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Rey Mysterio encouraged everyone to continue booing his son:

"It was a very good day of celebration. Unfortunately, Dom, he has this aura of hatred that follows him everywhere he goes. He enjoyed getting booed. He always does, right? That's why he's a bad guy. He lives for it. That's his adrenaline, so keep booing him as much as you can." [4:01 – 4:24]

Late change to Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio's WrestleMania XL match

Dragon Lee was originally announced as Rey Mysterio's tag team partner to face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania XL. However, on the April 5 episode of SmackDown, the former NXT North American Champion was ruled out of the match after being attacked backstage.

The episode also featured a match between Legado Del Fantasma's Elektra Lopez and The LWO's Zelina Vega. Lopez picked up the win after interference from Dominik Mysterio. In an unexpected twist, Andrade then switched allegiances and sided with Rey Mysterio and Vega.

It was later confirmed that Andrade and Rey Mysterio will face Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar on the first night of WrestleMania XL on Saturday. The show will also feature The Rock and Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event.

What are your thoughts on Dominik getting booed at his own wedding? Hit the discuss button and let us know.

