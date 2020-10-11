Dominik Mysterio has had quite a start to his pro wrestling career. Before this year's SummerSlam pay-per-view, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio had not even wrestled once in the ring. At SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio faced one of the best of his generation, Seth Rollins, in a street fight.

Dominik didn't get the win that night, but he put on a stellar performance in his debut match. It's been surprising how quickly he has come to terms with pro wrestling and the big world of WWE.

And it seems that Dominik Mysterio is here to stay for a while. He has spoken about Superstars that he wants to face in the future, which includes a couple of big names.

Dominik Mysterio on facing David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit

In his interview with Chris van Vliet, Dominik Mysterio spoke about the possibility of facing David Benoit, the son of Chris Benoit. The junior Benoit has trained to be a pro wrestler, but hasn't made much progress in that direction. In a previous interview with Chris van Vliet, David Benoit expressed his desire to step into the pro wrestling ring.

Dominik Mysterio said that he would like to face David Benoit, and even revealed that the two have crossed paths before:

"I'd love that. I think that in itself is a historic generational match because that's so cool. I haven't talked to David in a while, but we've communicated when I was at Storm's because, I believe, he lives in Edmonton and that's a three-hour drive from Calgary. So, we communicated and we've talked before, and I would like to say we were good friends back in the day because our parents would always take us out to dinner together. We would go to eat at Rainforest Cafe and go to Dinosaur Museums together, so it was really cool, and I'd love to eventually work with him one day." (H/T WrestlingInc)

WWE have erased all memory of Chris Benoit from their archives, and it's unlikely that they will sign David Benoit if he ever becomes a pro wrestler. So a match between David Benoit and Domink Mysterio may never happen in WWE.