Dominik Mysterio reveals the "weird" reason why women are so into him

Dominik Mysterio has become quite the ladies' man in wrestling, with Liv Morgan by his side and many others presumably wanting to be with him. He revealed the "weird" reason why women are so into him.

"Dirty" Dom is flying high right now in WWE, and he is experiencing the best singles run of his career. At WrestleMania 41, he won the Intercontinental Championship and recently had a successful defense against Penta at Backlash 2025. Not everything is well with The Judgment Day, but Dominik is still riding high.

On the Intoxicados podcast, the Intercontinental Champion revealed why women love him so much:

"I feel like as I got older and the mullet started getting longer, it gave me like magical powers. Along with the hair and the moustache, I feel like girls like weird. And I'm a good, weird-looking dude." (29:51-30:12)

You can watch the full video below:

Dominik Mysterio had a harsh message for CM Punk

CM Punk and Dominik Mysterio hate each other, and they make no effort to hide it. In the aftermath of WrestleMania 41, Punk told Daniel Cormier that he always wanted to punch Dominik as a kid, but now he gets to do so legally. He even teased going after the Intercontinental Championship.

In an interview on The Wrestling Classic, Dominik Mysterio was asked about CM Punk, and he completely went off on him:

"I think we both mutually hate each other equally because I f***ing hate CM Punk. I don't know what it is about that guy because he looks like Eddie Munster, and I just want to kick him in the f***ing face, or the fact that, like, 'Oh, he finally did it.' He finally got his WrestleMania main event, like, good for you, old man. 60 years old, and it took you 45 years to accomplish your one goal, like, god***n, dude. It's about time," Dominik said.

It will be interesting to see this match, if or when it ever happens. The odds of it happening are a lot higher since Punk is a regular on WWE television and Dominik has had a meteoric rise in the last couple of years.

Whether there's a title on the line or not, one thing is for sure - it's bound to be a banger for the ages.

