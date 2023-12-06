Dominik Mysterio's canceled opponent breaks silence after revealing he will be out of action for 8-12 months

The man who Dominik Mysterio defeated the first time to become NXT North American Champion looks like he won't be able to compete this weekend or even all of 2024. He has broken his silence on X.

On NXT this week, Wes Lee was coming off three years of signing with WWE. In that short span, he has already established himself as the greatest North American Champion in history and has failed multiple attempts to regain the title from Dominik Mysterio.

While he was all set to compete at NXT Deadline for another shot at Dominik Mysterio, Lee announced that an injury would not only take him out this weekend but also that he would undergo surgery that could keep him out for 8-12 months.

Wes Lee's partner responded to that and called him a fighter in and outside the ring, to which the former champion called her his greatest source of strength.

"You have been the greatest source of strength that I could’ve ever asked for. Thank you for constantly uplifting me mi Reina. I love you so damn much and can’t say enough how much you mean to me. MEA FLR," Lee said.

Who has replaced Wes Lee against Dominik Mysterio at NXT Deadline?

Things will get interesting this weekend at NXT Deadline as "Dirty" Dom takes on none other than Dragon Lee.

As you may know, Lee lost to Santos Escobar at Survivor Series after replacing an injured Carlito, but despite that loss, he isn't done with him.

A man Rey Mysterio himself has endorsed, Dragon Lee, will walk into this weekend with a massive chip on his shoulder as he tries to become the NXT North American Champion.

Of course, there is always the X-factor, i.e., The Judgment Day. It wouldn't be surprising to see them show up to help Dirty Dom pick up the win over Dragon Lee and retain the title so Gold doesn't exit Judgment Day.

Damian Priest is one man looking to upgrade by cashing in the Money in the Bank briefcase.

