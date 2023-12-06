WWE star who broke down in tears live on-air receives emotional message from McKenzie Mitchell

McKenzie Mitchell has sent a heartfelt message to a WWE Superstar who broke down in tears tonight on television. The name in question is Wes Lee.

The promotion released NXT backstage interviewer McKenzie Mitchell earlier this month, but she is still tuning into the product. Wes Lee made a heartbreaking announcement tonight ahead of his scheduled North American Championship match against Dominik Mysterio at Deadline this Saturday.

He noted that he was injured and had to pull out of the match. Rey Mysterio then appeared on the jumbotron and announced that Dragon Lee would challenge Dominik Mysterio for the North American Championship this Saturday night at NXT Deadline.

"But just as I rose from the ashes to become one of the greatest champions to step foot in this NXT ring, I will return to further cement my legacy as one of the best to ever do this. Now, this is not a goodbye, and I am far from being done. Let's just say, for now, I'll see you later," said Wes Lee. [From 00:37 - 01:26]

McKenzie Mitchell took to social media to react to the heartbreaking promo and sent a message to Wes Lee, as seen in her post below.

"When we go down… we go down together @WesLee_WWE 🫶🏼🤍," she wrote.

Wes Lee signed with the promotion in 2020 after spending a few years on the independent wrestling scene. The 29-year-old WWE star has a bright future ahead of him when he returns from injury.

