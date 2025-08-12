Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, reacts after the star invites an unlikely superstar to The Judgment Day clubhouse

Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, has reacted after the Intercontinental Champion invited one of his future opponents to The Judgment Day clubhouse.Mysterio will be in action at the upcoming Triplemania show. He will challenge for the AAA Mega Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, involving the reigning champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio brought El Grande Americano to the clubhouse. He explained to Finn Balor his intentions of using Americano to his advantage and win the AAA Mega Championship. He also teamed up with the masked star to defeat AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.Reacting to his son's plan, Rey sent a three-word message in Spanish on social media, which means 'No way, dude.'&quot;No mames Güey!!&quot; wrote Rey.Check out a screengrab of Rey's Instagram comment:Dominik Mysterio surprisingly praised his father, Rey MysterioDominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio don't exactly see eye to eye after the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion betrayed his father.Speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast, Mysterio shockingly praised his father for revolutionizing the wrestling industry. He said:&quot;Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality.&quot;Rey was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. He is still an active performer within the company, but is currently sidelined due to an injury. His son, on the other hand, could become a double champion soon.