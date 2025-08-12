  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, reacts after the star invites an unlikely superstar to The Judgment Day clubhouse

Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, reacts after the star invites an unlikely superstar to The Judgment Day clubhouse

By Soumik Datta
Published Aug 12, 2025 07:30 GMT
Dominik and Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Dominik and Rey Mysterio (Image Credits: WWE.com)

Dominik Mysterio's father, Rey Mysterio, has reacted after the Intercontinental Champion invited one of his future opponents to The Judgment Day clubhouse.

Ad

Mysterio will be in action at the upcoming Triplemania show. He will challenge for the AAA Mega Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match, involving the reigning champion El Hijo del Vikingo, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano.

This week on RAW, Dominik Mysterio brought El Grande Americano to the clubhouse. He explained to Finn Balor his intentions of using Americano to his advantage and win the AAA Mega Championship. He also teamed up with the masked star to defeat AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Reacting to his son's plan, Rey sent a three-word message in Spanish on social media, which means 'No way, dude.'

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

"No mames Güey!!" wrote Rey.

Check out a screengrab of Rey's Instagram comment:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio surprisingly praised his father, Rey Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio don't exactly see eye to eye after the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion betrayed his father.

Speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast, Mysterio shockingly praised his father for revolutionizing the wrestling industry. He said:

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality."

Rey was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023. He is still an active performer within the company, but is currently sidelined due to an injury. His son, on the other hand, could become a double champion soon.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications