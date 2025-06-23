Dominik Mysterio breaks character to praise his father

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently broke character to praise his father, Rey Mysterio. The legend was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Speaking on the Intoxicados Podcast, the Intercontinental Champion reluctantly praised his father for revolutionizing wrestling. He noted that Rey Mysterio's lucha style was new to a lot of fans, and he helped get people invested. The Judgment Day star stated that he hated to give his father credit, but it was the truth.

"Honestly, I can say there were a handful of people that had a hand in revolutionizing the sport into what it is today. Unfortunately, my dad being one of them because of his style. A lot of people didn't see that lucha style and he was one of the first guys to bring it in and make people give a s*** about it. He was one of those guys that came in there and revolutionized the sport. I can list off a bunch of others, but he comes off the top of my head. As much as I hate to say his name and give him credit for it, it's the reality," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Mysterio captured the Intercontinental Championship by pinning Finn Balor in a Fatal 4-Way match at WrestleMania 41. The 28-year-old will be putting the title on the line against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions this weekend.

Vince Russo claims a major WWE star's injury will not impact Dominik Mysterio

Wrestling legend Vince Russo believes Liv Morgan's injury will not cause an issue for Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Liv Morgan suffered a separated shoulder last week on the red brand, and the injury will require surgery. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, Russo suggested that Dominik Mysterio would be fine without Morgan by his side on WWE RAW.

"Bro, is he factored into any of it now?" Russo said. "Like, really? He's really not. I mean, we guess him and Liv are like a thing, but they're both doing their own thing, man, so they've never really been factored in together." [5:32 – 5:46]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if AJ Styles can capture the Intercontinental Championship from Dominik Mysterio at Night of Champions this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

