Liv Morgan's injury will not impact Dominik Mysterio, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan have been involved in a romance storyline on WWE RAW over the last year. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on whether Morgan's injury might affect the on-screen relationship.

On the June 16 episode of RAW, the Women's Tag Team Champion dislocated her shoulder during a match against Kairi Sane. She is expected to miss several months of in-ring action. As a result, her feud with Nikki Bella looks set to be canceled.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo host Dr. Chris Featherstone asked Russo how Morgan's absence might impact Mysterio. The veteran writer responded by claiming the Intercontinental Champion's current storyline will hardly change.

"Bro, is he factored into any of it now?" Russo said. "Like, really? He's really not. I mean, we guess him and Liv are like a thing, but they're both doing their own thing, man, so they've never really been factored in together." [5:32 – 5:46]

Mysterio won the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 on April 20. He will defend the title against AJ Styles at Night of Champions on June 28.

Vince Russo dislikes storyline idea involving Liv Morgan's title

The Women's Tag Team Championship has been held by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez since the April 21 episode of RAW.

Many fans have speculated that Roxanne Perez could replace Liv Morgan as Rodriguez's tag team partner to continue her storyline with The Judgment Day. However, Vince Russo is not convinced that WWE's creative team could book a long-term storyline between Perez and Rodriguez until Morgan returns:

"The only problem is, bro, you're talking about, Chris, they've got to string this out until she can come back. Bro, how are they ever gonna be capable of doing that, man?" [5:05 – 5:19]

In the same episode, Russo addressed a big mistake that WWE could make with Morgan in the coming weeks.

