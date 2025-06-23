WWE to make big Liv Morgan mistake after injury, ex-writer predicts (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is expected to miss several months of in-ring action due to a serious shoulder injury. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks the company would be wrong to keep the 31-year-old off television.
On the June 16 episode of RAW, Morgan sustained a dislocated shoulder shortly after her match against Kairi Sane began. While some injured WWE stars remain on TV in non-wrestling roles, others are removed from storylines before returning when their injury has healed.
Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that WWE's higher-ups are likely to write Morgan out of her current RAW storyline. However, he believes the Judgment Day member should continue to make on-screen appearances.
"Bro, the biggest mistake they're gonna make is to leave Liv Morgan home," Russo said. "That's the biggest mistake they're gonna make. Now, I understand, I think she needs surgery. Bro, if she needs surgery, she needs to be home for a month. That's fine. But [WWE is wasting an opportunity] if she's out four months and you have her sitting at home for four months." [0:43 – 1:00]
Morgan looked set to face Nikki Bella at the all-women's Evolution event on July 13. Bella was due to appear on last week's RAW, but her segment was nixed following Morgan's injury.
Vince Russo explains why Liv Morgan is important to WWE
Over the last year, Liv Morgan has become one of WWE's most prominent characters. The RAW star is Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend and currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.
Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Morgan should stay on television because she is a crucial part of WWE programming:
"She should be home, rest up until she gets clearance that she can go back to work to not wrestle. She needs to be a part of these shows because she's one of the only characters they have. But you and I know damn well, Chris, they do everything for the pop, so they are gonna have her sit home and then here comes Royal Rumble. And it's like, okay, guys, so for that one pop, you're gonna sacrifice three months of television, bro. It's ridiculous." [1:04 – 1:41]
Morgan is also likely to miss WWE's first two-night SummerSlam event on August 2-3. The show will take place in the Women's Tag Team Champion's home state of New Jersey.
