WWE to make big Liv Morgan mistake after injury, ex-writer predicts (Exclusive)

Liv Morgan is expected to miss several months of in-ring action due to a serious shoulder injury. Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, thinks the company would be wrong to keep the 31-year-old off television.

On the June 16 episode of RAW, Morgan sustained a dislocated shoulder shortly after her match against Kairi Sane began. While some injured WWE stars remain on TV in non-wrestling roles, others are removed from storylines before returning when their injury has healed.

Russo said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo that WWE's higher-ups are likely to write Morgan out of her current RAW storyline. However, he believes the Judgment Day member should continue to make on-screen appearances.

Trending

"Bro, the biggest mistake they're gonna make is to leave Liv Morgan home," Russo said. "That's the biggest mistake they're gonna make. Now, I understand, I think she needs surgery. Bro, if she needs surgery, she needs to be home for a month. That's fine. But [WWE is wasting an opportunity] if she's out four months and you have her sitting at home for four months." [0:43 – 1:00]

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

Morgan looked set to face Nikki Bella at the all-women's Evolution event on July 13. Bella was due to appear on last week's RAW, but her segment was nixed following Morgan's injury.

Vince Russo explains why Liv Morgan is important to WWE

Over the last year, Liv Morgan has become one of WWE's most prominent characters. The RAW star is Dominik Mysterio's on-screen girlfriend and currently holds the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that Morgan should stay on television because she is a crucial part of WWE programming:

"She should be home, rest up until she gets clearance that she can go back to work to not wrestle. She needs to be a part of these shows because she's one of the only characters they have. But you and I know damn well, Chris, they do everything for the pop, so they are gonna have her sit home and then here comes Royal Rumble. And it's like, okay, guys, so for that one pop, you're gonna sacrifice three months of television, bro. It's ridiculous." [1:04 – 1:41]

Morgan is also likely to miss WWE's first two-night SummerSlam event on August 2-3. The show will take place in the Women's Tag Team Champion's home state of New Jersey.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More