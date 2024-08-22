  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Dominik Mysterio's godfather open to returning to WWE after 32 years; says he had talks with Triple H

Dominik Mysterio's godfather open to returning to WWE after 32 years; says he had talks with Triple H

By Ahmed Hamdy
Modified Aug 22, 2024 16:02 GMT
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H (Image credit: WWE
WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H [Image credit: WWE's Instagram handle]

Dominik Mysterio is one of the biggest heel superstars in WWE. His godfather, a well-known wrestling veteran, recently revealed that he would be open to joining Dirty Dom in the Stamford-based promotion after 32 years.

The veteran in question is none other than Konnan. The 60-year-old had a brief run in WWE in 1992. Meanwhile, he wrestled in several promotions over the next few decades, including WCW, ECW, and AAA. The former WCW United States Heavyweight Champion is now AAA's Head of Creative.

On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, a fan asked Konnan if AAA could collaborate with the Stamford-based company. He also inquired about whether Konnan had any communication with Triple H and if the wrestling veteran would be open to working in the Stamford-based company under The Game's regime, pointing out Konnan's previous comments in which he stated that he would not be able to work in the WWE system. The WCW legend gave positive answers to all the fan's questions:

also-read-trending Trending
"[Is there any chance of WWE and AAA working together?] I don't see why not. [Do you have correspondence with Triple H?] We've had a couple talks. [You wouldn't be able to work in the WWE system, you previously said that, but would your outlook now change under the new regime with Hunter and Nick Khan?] Yes," he said. [From 9:52 - 10:11]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Konnan is supportive of his WWE Superstar godson

Konnan and Rey Mysterio have an extremely close relationship. The WCW legend even inducted The Master of the 619 into the Hall of Fame last year. Meanwhile, the 60-year-old is also very supportive of Mysterio's son and his godson, Dominik.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the Judgment Day member opened up about his relationship with Konnan:

"Konnan, man, he’s the tough love I always needed. Especially if you know him, you know he calls it how it is. He doesn’t sugarcoat. Personally, that’s something I needed. (...) Konnan gave me tough love, right from when I started training with him and my dad. He still keeps an eye out on my matches, and I’m a student of the game–so I’m always willing to learn from someone who revolutionized the sport," he said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]

Konnan recently appeared wearing a Judgment Day t-shirt at an AAA event. It would be interesting to see if the wrestling veteran would return to the Stamford-based company to join forces with Dominik and his teammates.

Please credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use the above transcription.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी