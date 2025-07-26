Dominik Mysterio's Judgment Day partners Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor react after his surprise appearance in AAA

  • home icon
By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 23:14 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is a Judgment Day member (Image Credits: Liv Morgan on X, Dominik Mysterio on X, and Finn B&aacute;lor on X)
Dominik Mysterio is a member of The Judgment Day, a group that also includes Liv Morgan and Finn Bálor. On social media, Morgan and Bálor reacted to Mysterio invading Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Mysterio attacked El Hijo del Vikingo and Dragon Lee after they were interrupted by El Grande Americano. This eventually confirmed a Fatal Four-Way Match for the AAA Mega Championship between the four superstars for TripleMania.

On Instagram, Mysterio's Judgment Day stablemates reacted to his actions. The 28-year-old called himself the "King of Luchadores" after the surprise attack.

Check out a screengrab of Morgan and Bálor's comments:

Dominik Mysterio's on-screen rival, AJ Styles, praised him

Dominik Mysterio will defend the WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event. Styles praised Mysterio during an interview, breaking character in the process.

Speaking on INSIGHT, The Phenomenal One briefly spoke about Mysterio's transition from being a babyface to a heel. He believes it's quite difficult for superstars to get heat similar to Mysterio. Styles said:

"Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in, that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top."
Mysterio could become a double champion if he successfully retains the WWE Intercontinental Championship against Styles at SummerSlam. The match was made official after the reigning champion attacked his challenger on RAW.

For weeks, Mysterio claimed that he was not medically cleared to compete. The match was originally set to take place at Night of Champions 2025, but was rescheduled for SummerSlam.

