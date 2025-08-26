Dominik Mysterio’s storyline is going nowhere; WWE veteran rips apart backstage segment on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's backstage segment with El Grande Americano. The two stars were on RAW this week.

The World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were walking towards the ring when they caught "Dirty" Dom speaking with El Grande. Finn asked Dominik what was going on between the two of them, and the Intercontinental Champion assured them that he had everything under control.

This week on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the backstage segment was just another copy from the weeks before. He felt that at this point, the WWE production team should replay the previous week's video packages because it was all the same thing. The veteran writer noted that for the last few weeks, the Judgment Day members caught Dominik chatting with Americano, and Mysterio always replied that he had everything under control. He felt the story had stagnated over the last few weeks, and the angle wasn't going anywhere.

"We head backstage, and El Grande Americano and Dominik. Bro, we've seen that four times. We've seen that exact same vignette four times. They should just tape one and keep replaying it. Four times in a row we've seen that same thing. They catch them talking, I got this, I got this. Everything's cool."

Dominik Mysterio was pulled into action on RAW. Finn Balor was caught by the referee, trying to interfere during JD McDonagh's match against Dragon Lee. The official had Balor ejected from the arena for malicious intent. "Dirty" Dom came out to tilt the odds in favor of his Judgment Day team member.

However, AJ Styles showed up and unleashed a beatdown on Dominik Mysterio. This allowed Lee to neutralize McDonagh with Operation Dragon for the win.

