Dominik Mysterio's two-word reaction to Rhea Ripley wishing him a happy pre-Valentine’s Day

Dominik Mysterio has responded to Rhea Ripley's tweet, which wished him a happy pre-Valentine’s Day.

On this week's WWE RAW, The Nightmare attacked Beth Phoenix and celebrated with Dominik soon after. She then responded to the incident on Twitter by wishing Dominik a happy pre-Valentine's Day.

It didn't take long for Dominik Mysterio to respond to Ripley's heartfelt message.

"Gracias mami RheaRipley_WWE," he wrote.

How did fans react to Dominik Mysterio's response to Rhea Ripley?

Dominik's response to Rhea Ripley's tweet received hilarious reactions from the WWE Universe.

Check out some of the most notable reactions below:

Dominik and Rhea Ripley have been the best of friends for quite a while now. The two young guns are enjoying every bit of their current run with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

Here's what The Nightmare had to say about her relationship with Dominik on WWE TV:

“We didn't really talk to each other too much before I showed him the light, and I showed him his potential without his father. It's funny how our relationship sort of started, I was targeting him for a while because I thought he was weak, but then he showed all of us exactly how strong he truly is by taking out Edge, taking out Rey, and just choosing his own path and getting out of his father's shadow, which is all that we really wanted to see from him."

WWE @WWE All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party All @reymysterio wanted was a nice Valentine’s Day dinner with his wife, but once again @RheaRipley_WWE and @DomMysterio35 crashed the party 😬 https://t.co/pd8Abtpot1

In what's now become a festive tradition at this point, Rhea Ripley and Dominik crashed Rey Mysterio and his wife's Valentine's Day party on February 14. It ended with the couple leaving the restaurant and the heels taking their seats.

