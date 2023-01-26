Rhea Ripley has opened up about her on-screen chemistry with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW.

At Clash at the Castle last year, the 25-year-old turned heel by attacking his father Rey and WWE Hall of Famer Edge after their tag team match against Finn Balor and Damian Priest. He went on to join forces with the heelish Judgment Day as its fourth member. The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion and The Eradicator have great chemistry on TV.

During a recent interview with The Hindustan Times, Rhea Ripley commented on her on-screen relationship with Dominik and how it came about.

“My chemistry with Dom Dom; it sort of just clicks. We didn't really talk to each other too much before I showed him the light, and I showed him his potential without his father. It's funny how our relationship sort of started, I was targeting him for a while because I thought he was weak, but then he showed all of us exactly how strong he truly is by taking out Edge, taking out Rey, and just choosing his own path and getting out of his father's shadow, which is all that we really wanted to see from him."

Ripley continued:

"So seeing him grow every single week has been a highlight of mine and he makes me proud every single Monday. Our chemistry kept growing and growing and growing, and that's what you see today. It was just meant to be."

Rhea Ripley reflects on her current run on WWE RAW

Last year, The Eradicator formed a tag team with Liv Morgan called Liv 4 Brutality, and they competed in an eight-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 38 for the women's tag titles.

Rhea Ripley ended up turning on Morgan and joining The Judgment Day, which included Edge and Damian Priest.

After the Rated-R Superstar was kicked out of the group, Finn Balor was revealed as the new member.

During the same interview, Rhea Ripley stated that she's enjoying her current run on RAW and living in the moment. She added that she's herself when she performs on TV and is having fun with it.

