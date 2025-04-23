Dominik Mysterio's wife sends him a heartfelt message after Intercontinental Championship win at WrestleMania 41

Dominik Mysterio's wife sent him a heartfelt message after he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. The newly crowned champion dethroned Bron Breakker in a Fatal Four-Way match, which also involved Finn Balor and Penta.

The closing sequence of the match saw Mysterio successfully connect with the Frog Splash. He pinned his Judgment Day stablemate, Balor, to pick up the win and secure his first singles championship on the main roster.

On Instagram, Mysterio's wife, Marie Juliette, congratulated her husband on winning the Intercontinental Championship.

"Felicidades mi amor [Congratulations my love]," wrote Juliette.

Check out a screengrab of Juliette's Instagram Story below.

Vince Russo thinks Dominik Mysterio shouldn't have won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41

Vince Russo believes Dominik Mysterio shouldn't have won the WWE Intercontinental Championship to feud with Finn Balor. He feels the creative team should've kept the title on Bron Breakker to establish him as a dominant superstar.

On Sportskeeda's WrestleMania 41 review show, Russo said the following about "Dirty" Dom's booking:

"Here's my problem with this. You didn't need to put the belt on Dominik. Now, Dominik is going to be in a feud with Finn Balor, and the belt is involved in that. Bro, the feud with Finn Balor is enough. They should have kept the belt on Bron Breakker to establish Bron. It's on Dominik, and now, he's gonna be in a feud with Finn. They don't need the title there, bro. The title should have stayed with Bron Breakker."

At WrestleMania 41, WWE further teased a betrayal between Mysterio and Balor. However, that wasn't the case on the RAW after WrestleMania, as The Prince seemed quite elated to see "Dirty" Dom with the title. He even congratulated the young star on the victory.

Dominik Mysterio made his first successful title defense against Penta on the RAW after WrestleMania 41. He defeated the popular luchador with help from the returning JD McDonagh.

