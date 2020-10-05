Dominik Mysterio, the son of the legendary Rey Mysterio, made his pro wrestling debut earlier this year, when he faced Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The junior Mysterio lost his debut match, but continued his feud with Rollins and Murphy.

The 23-year-old is now a full-fledged Superstar, who wrestles on RAW, and seems to have a bright future ahead of him.

Many fans may have forgotten that Dominik Mysterio actually appeared in WWE way back in 2005, when he was a part of a storyline where he was the child of the late Eddie Guerrero in a custody battle storyline between Rey Mysterio and Guerrero.

Dominik Mysterio reveals the WWE storyline that his teachers didn't believe

Mysterio, in an interview with Metro, revealed that he had a tough time telling his classmates that his real father was actually Rey Mysterio and not Eddie Guerrero. He said that even his teachers were doubtful as to who his real father was.

"For me, it was harder to have to explain to the kids at school who my dad was. I think that was the most challenging part. Oh yeah, 100% people were coming up to me asking me – even teachers, they were like, 'Who’s your father, Dominik?' I’d be like, 'Well it’s Rey Mysterio, this guy right here, Oscar'. It was crazy."

Dominik said that he remembers the storyline very well, despite him being just eight years of age when it happened in 2005. He talked about Eddie Guerrero, who was close friends with his father, and said that the WWE Hall of Famer was very good to him, and would often give him candy backstage.

He expressed regret that Guerrero was not there to see him wrestle in his debut match at SummerSlam.

Dominik Mysterio's sister Aalyah, has also been involved in the storyline between the Mysterios and Murphy and Rollins, with WWE teasing a romance angle between Murphy and Dominik's sister.

It seems that Dominik will feud with Murphy on WWE RAW, with his sister also playing a part in the storyline. The Mysterio family are here to stay in WWE.