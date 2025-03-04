Dominik Mysterio has a secret meeting with 39-year-old star on WWE RAW; The Judgment Day changed forever?

All is not well within The Judgment Day, with Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor unable to get on the same page. Their disagreements continued on WWE RAW tonight, including regarding a new member.

Balor doesn't want anyone to join The Judgment Day, while Dirty Dom feels they could use some help. Despite The Prince refusing the prospect, it seems like Mysterio went rogue and had a secret meeting with a potential new member. At least, that's what it looks like.

During a backstage segment on WWE RAW involving American Made, Dominik Mysterio was seen having a secret conversation in the background. The man he was talking to? Karrion Kross. That could mean a lot of things now, with the former NXT Champion recently losing his Final Testament stable.

An eagle-eyed fan asked Kross on X/Twitter what he and Dominik were talking about. The 39-year-old star's reply was cryptic:

"Oh… you know," Karrion Kross replied.

This could mean one of two things, both of which would ensure The Judgment Day will never be the same again.

Dominik Mysterio might be too eager to recruit another star, with Karrion Kross joining the ranks, much to Finn Balor's displeasure. However, a conversation with Kross may lead to Dirty Dom taking some drastic measures himself. What if he snaps and attacks Balor before quitting The Judgment Day entirely? It's certainly possible!

