Finn Balor reacts to new Judgment Day member after seemingly secretly joining another faction

Finn Balor may have secretly joined another faction over the weekend, but now he has reacted to a new member being talked about for the Judgment Day. The star confronted the question on WWE RAW again.

Balor has no reason to be happy with the Judgment Day, given his tension with the rest of the group. The one member of the team he got along with is currently out of action with an injury - JD McDonagh. Over the weekend, it appeared that Balor finally left Judgment Day as he appeared in the colors of his old faction, the OC Balor Club. With no Gallows and Anderson in Judgment Day anymore, he seems to be teasing a team with AJ Styles.

Finn Balor was confronted by Liv Morgan and the rest of the group on RAW this week as they asked him why he was sitting looking unhappy. With them unaware of his apparently changed allegiances, he didn't give them a hint. They talked about how they have failed in several feuds recently, except Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Championship win. They talked about adding another member to the Judgment Day again, and Balor refused it again.

Now, it remains to be seen what Finn Balor does or how he reveals that he's apparently left the group.

