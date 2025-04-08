Dominik Mysterio has seemingly hinted at his intentions towards Finn Balor ahead of Intercontinental Title match; shares interesting reaction

Dominik Mysterio has shared an interesting reaction on social media ahead of his title match at WrestleMania 41. He has seemingly hinted that he won't play second fiddle to Finn Balor, who is also part of the title match.

Balor recently claimed that he was glad to see two members of The Judgment Day compete for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41. His reaction was quite shocking, as the veteran has often expressed his frustration towards Mysterio and has wanted things in his favor.

On Instagram, Mysterio shared photos from his clash against Penta on Monday Night RAW. He also shared a collage of him and Eddie Guerrero holding the Intercontinental Championship, revealing his intentions of winning the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. This could be a sign that Dirty Dom would gladly overlook Balor in their Fatal Four-Way title match instead of following the Irishman's orders

Check out Mysterio's Instagram post [Swipe right to see the Eddie Guerrero collage]:

Dominik Mysterio opened up about his relationship with Finn Balor

Dominik Mysterio has opened up about his relationship with Finn Balor and stated the duo has had disagreements but often reconciles with each other.

Speaking to Khel Now, the former NXT North American Champion stated the following about his stablemate:

"I have a great relationship with Finn [Balor]. I've known him for a long time and he's always been there for me. So I understand he was upset. But, we fight and we get along now. That's what family does. We fix things. We just picked up a huge win on Monday [Night RAW] over Penta and Bron [Breakker]. It's the first time Penta has ever been pinned and Finn pinned Penta."

Mysterio and Balor will face Penta and Bron Breakker in the Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match set for WrestleMania 41.

