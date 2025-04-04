WWE: Dominik Mysterio FINALLY breaks silence on Finn Balor calling him a "snake"

WWE is pulling out all the stops on the Road to WrestleMania 41, with the latest being Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's visit to India. In a recent interview, the former NXT North American Champion finally opened up about Finn Balor calling him a "snake" and provided an update on their friendship.

Ad

On the March 17, 2025, episode of RAW, The Prince faced Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship. However, Dirty Dom's attempt to help Finn Balor backfired, and Breakker retained his title. Meanwhile, the former Universal Champion called the young Mysterio a "snake."

That being said, Balor later cleared the air regarding his rocky situation with the 27-year-old star on social media. He claimed that brothers always fight and move on from their issues.

Ad

Trending

During a recent interview with Khel Now at the WWE on Netflix event in Mumbai, India, Dominik Mysterio addressed the 43-year-old's previous "snake" remark. The Latino Cheat stated that their long-standing friendship with Finn Balor involves disagreements and reconciliations and highlighted The Judgment Day's recent tag team victory over Bron Breakker and Penta.

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

"I have a great relationship with Finn [Balor]. I've known him for a long time and he's always been there for me. So I understand he was upset. But, we fight and we get along now. That's what family does. We fix things. We just picked up a huge win on Monday [Night RAW] over Penta and Bron [Breakker]. It's the first time Penta has ever been pinned and Finn pinned Penta," Mysterio said. [From 01:16 - 01:43]

Ad

Ad

Dominik Mysterio comments on whether he wants to be part of the potential WWE Intercontinental Championship match at WrestleMania 41

As of now, the company has yet to confirm whether Bron Breakker's WWE Intercontinental Title will be on the line at The Show of Shows in Las Vegas later this month. In the same conversation with Khel Now, Dominik Mysterio made a bold statement on the possibility of competing in the IC Championship match at 'Mania.

Ad

The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion said:

"Oh, I have no business in that. I think right now the priority is to help Finn [Balor] win the IC Title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. But, yeah, we'll see what happens."

Ad

Fans will have to wait and see if Dirty Dom will be a part of the rumored Fatal Four-Way Intercontinental Championship match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Khel Now and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akash Dhakite Akash Dhakite is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda. From wallpapers on electronic devices to ringtones and alarms, WWE runs in the blood of Akash Dhakite, giving him an ascendancy of knowledge about this sport.



Since he was three years old, John Cena and The Undertaker mesmerized Akash's soul, allowing him to follow his "Never Give Up" attitude.



From The Champ's Royal Rumble 2008 surprise entrance to his TLC match against Wade Barett to busting open Brock Lesnar at Extreme Rules to emotionally breaking down at WrestleMania 28 after losing the match against The Rock, Dhakite breathes WWE.



He has an experience in professional wrestling as a news writer, having over 514 live articles on the internet. Besides his love for WWE, Dhakite is also a comedy writer and has occasionally performed as a stand-up comedian. Know More